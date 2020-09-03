GREENSBORO, N.C. — Almost every school day, for the past 36 years, Maria Bailey gets up before the sun and heads to work. Bailey is a bus driver, working now for a company in Greensboro, “The kids are great,” said Bailey.

The bus driver is still a few years from taking her foot off the bus gas pedal, but she has been thinking about retiring, her future and the future of her family. Bailey recently decided to have an attorney write up a will, “She said I charge $500 so I took it down to her office,” said Bailey.

About a month later Bailey went to pick up the will, “It was a hot mess in there,” said Bailey. "The will had my name as Mary, my son’s name was incorrect, the dates were not correct.”

Bailey and her attorney agreed to meet up the next day after the corrections were made, “When I got there the next day with three witnesses her secretary told me she just went to lunch five minutes earlier,” said Bailey.

At that point, Bailey figured the best thing to do was ask for a refund and find someone else to put together her will. Bailey and her attorney would text back and forth for several weeks about getting a refund. Her attorney was apparently not too excited about refunding the money. Weeks became months and eventually, it started to look like Bailey may never get her money back, “She just finally stopped answering my text messages altogether,” said Bailey.

After more than a year Bailey figured she would never see the money again and just decided to move on. Then one day she was watching News 2, “I saw your segment and figured why not maybe I can get some help,” said Bailey.

After contacting our Call for Action Team for help, 2WTK reached out to the attorney. The attorney was surprised to hear from us and didn’t seem to understand why News 2 was involved. I explained the situation and told her that Bailey was wanting a full refund. The attorney told me a check would be ready for Bailey to pick up the next day.

Bailey went down to the office and picked up the check the following day, “I got my money and I’m very happy about it,” said Bailey.

The next morning Bailey was back in her bus taking kids to and from school, but this day she felt a bit of validation after her money was finally refunded, “Thank you so much,” said Bailey.