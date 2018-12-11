REIDSVILLE, NC:: There is a small garden outside Annette Wright’s home with a sign that reads, “garden angel on duty”. Not far from that garden is another one where her two young kids like to pick tomatoes off the vine, “They always try to pick the green ones,” says Wright.

The house is in a mobile home park in Reidsville, “I like that we are tucked back in the park, but we are looking to move,” said Wright. The family bought the home about two years ago from the park owner, “We paid $7,000 for it,” said Wright.

The home has served the family well, but they are hoping to move and find something else to live in. Finding a buyer shouldn’t be tough but there is one really big problem that is hindering the move, “I don’t know who has the title on it,” said Wright.

Unlike a brick and mortar home a mobile home comes with a vin number, so you need a title to sell it. Much like a deed with a traditional home it shows ownership of the property. When Wright bought the home two years ago the park owner promised to get her the title within a few weeks, “I reached out to DMV and they told me they can’t release info about the title for privacy reasons, they told me to seek legal counsel,” said Wright.

Not wanting to pay for an Attorney Wright reached out to our News2 Call For Action Team, “I just needed someone to try and help me,” said Wright. “We can’t move, we can’t sell, we can’t rent it out (park policy), we are stuck,” said Wright.

After reviewing several documents associated with the mobile home including the bill of sale News 2 reached out to the park owner, “We are going to get her the title,” said the owner.

The call lasted less than two minutes and while he has said that before two weeks after that call Wright’s title arrived in the mail, “Reaching out to News 2 was the best thing I could have ever done, had it not been for News 2 we would not have that title,” said Wright.

The home is not on the market yet but just knowing she can now sell it when she wants is a big relief.

© 2018 WFMY