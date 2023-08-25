STOP! You're about to get a call, text or email

It's going to look and sound real, but it's a scam. Here's what you do...

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The EBT card scam that is impacting at least 7,000 North Carolina families could work on anyone with any kind of credit or debit card.

According to the NCDHHS, the scammers were calling or texting cardholders. Something in that message prompted the cardholders to give up their personal information and/or PIN numbers. This is a classic and common scam tactic.

"Conmen are good, scammers know what to say," said Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau.

Scam calls and scam texts can look and sound like they're coming from a government agency or your bank.

"Don't believe caller ID if you get one of these phone calls hang up get out your paperwork for your bank or look online and call the bank and verify that there is an issue that is really the best way to protect yourself," said Yates.

Anytime you get a call, text, or email that deals with your money, your benefits, your utilities your account, and something is in jeopardy be aware. The next play is that you need to give information, or money right then and there, it's a scam. Businesses and government entities don't work that way.

Don't click the link in the text or email, don't call the number they give you. Instead always go to your account, whether that's on your app or on the main site. That is how you can see what's really happening.

EBT SCAM AND REPLACEMENT INFORMATION

NCDHHS said in the last four days, at least 650 cards were jeopardized and more than 7,000 cards are potentially in danger of a scam.

The department said that scammers are targeting Food and Nutrition Services cardholders through calls and texts asking for personal data and pin numbers, which they are using to steal money from their EBT cards.

What's Next?

The NCDHHS said the cards that are potentially compromised have been canceled as a precautionary measure. New cards have since been issued. It may take up to three to seven days before cardholders receive their new EBT cards.

Replacement Benefits