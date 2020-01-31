As we approach the presidential primaries, you’ll likely start seeing more campaign signs. But are those signs effective?

This is a big debate between political candidates and their campaign staffs. Candidates like seeing their name and assume the number of signs correlates to their level of support.

CBS affiliate KCCI talked to a Drake professor about the issue. She said campaign managers tend to argue against using yard signs because they are expensive and logistically difficult to distribute.

It really comes down to feeling like your winning because you see signs versus knowing your winning based on data.

One of the few public studies done on this was by researchers at Columbia University in 2016. They did four experiments and found campaign signs only represented a 1.7% boost for the candidate, which supports campaign staffs' common opinion of signs.

“They think it’s a waste of money and a waste of time because the famous phrase is ‘yard signs don’t vote,’” said Drake University Professor Jennifer Konfrst. “So, you spend a lot of time with people who are already going to support you. Campaign staff will say ‘we’d rather you talk to new voters and engage a bigger, broader audience.’”

Konfrst said there is some evidence yard signs can be more effective in local neighborhood and town races where the turnout is smaller.