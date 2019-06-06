GREENSBORO, N.C. — Milk usually makes people feel one of two ways. You either enjoy it or it makes your stomach hurt.

There's plenty of lactose-free milk, but now there's A2 milk. Consumer Reports took a look at the science behind it.



It's made by the A2 company and it claims that people who think they're lactose intolerant, really aren't. They claim that a type of protein in milk called A1 is what causes the irritation. So they say they've removed it from this version of milk.

But is any of this true? There's some evidence A1 can cause discomfort but not a lot of research on the benefits of A2 milk. The A2 company funded a small study that found it took people longer to digest milk that has both A1 and A2 proteins.

Another research review backs this claim up but points out that studies on humans are limited. As for the taste? Consumer Reports taste testers say the A2 milk tastes similar to regular milk. So you can try it for yourself. Retailers like Walmart and Costco are carrying it.



