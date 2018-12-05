GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Am I allowed to shoot a drone that is hovering around my property?

It's a question that was brought up following reports of people using drones to peep into homes in other states.

The short answer is no.

In fact doing so can actually bring criminal charges your way.

Here's why. Most cities have ordinances against firing a gun in city limits. And if you hit the drone, you can be sued for property damage.

A Greensboro Police spokesperson also says you can also get hit with a charge of endangering the public.

If you miss the drone, that bullet has to go somewhere and it could strike an innocent bystander.

Counties have more relaxed rules on firing a gun, per se, but you also have to remember that the faa considers drones to be aircraft.

Under federal law, it is a felony to willfully damage or destroy aircraft.

Police say it's best to call them and let them investigate, but that can be challenging.

It can be hard to track down the owner of a drone, if the owner and the drone are nowhere to be seen.

We do want to be clear, it is illegal in North Carolina to video people on private property, without their permission.

Here's the reassuring part. Area police and sheriff's departments say drone peeping isn't a problem in our area.

But as it stands there is a lack of clear cut laws when to comes to removing drones on private property.

