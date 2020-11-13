2WTK viewer: If the President doesn't win re-election, can he run in 2024?

Short answer, yes. Only one other President has done that in our history.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Darlene emailed me and asked:

Can President Trump run again in the next election?



The short answer is, yes. But let me explain and give you a little history.

Basically, the 22nd Amendment states, “no person shall be elected to the office of president more than twice.” But it doesn't say anything about the terms having to be done consecutively.

This has happened once in our history.

President Grover Cleveland became our 22nd President in 1884.

A few fun facts here:

He was formally the Mayor of Buffalo and the Governor of New York.

He was a bachelor when inaugurated and is the only President to be married in the White House.

In 1888, he won the popular vote but lost the electoral votes to Republican Benjamin Harrison. Only 5 times in our nation's history has the popular vote winner been defeated, 1824, 1876, 1888, 2000, and 2016.