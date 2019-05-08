GREENSBORO, N.C. — “Hate has no place it devours the soul.” As the President said those words,

the Facebook comments started and they were ugly. The issue is preventing the violence that just took the lives of more than 30 people in El Paso and Dayton, and the comments touted violent behavior aimed at the President, lawmakers, and fellow Facebook users!



Finally, someone commented, “Why is it ok for every one on here spewing hate?

Jonanthan Robbins of The Summit Church joined us to talk solutions. He mentioned several of these same sentiments during services this past weekend.

“Attacking one another doesn't help. It divides. You think you're going to come to middle ground with someone by calling them names? Be kind, be gracious to the people in front of you.”

Be nice. You might be saying, that sounds nice, but it doesn’t fix things. There needs to be laws, new leadership, etc.

“We should all mobilize and look how to change laws that need to be changed. Vote for who you think will make the best difference. But really, you can make all kinds of laws and they're still broken. This comes down to personal choice & accountability. How are you treating other people? Would you want to be met with that anger? With those violent words? No. Then don’t say them to someone else.”



Changing culture isn’t easy, but it’s a simple. And it starts with you.

“The simple thing is-- treat others the way you want to be treated. Concept is simple. But it's not easy-- or everyone would be doing it. Talk to people like they're human. See them as human first.”