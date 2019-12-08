GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back-up cameras aren't just fancy pieces of technology, they can be life savers. Fifty children are backed-over every week in our country and last week, two North Carolina children died.

In Gaston county, a one year old was playing in the yard when a relative

accidentally ran over him Sunday morning. And the previous week in Wilmington, a child was hit and killed in a drive way. The relative didn't see the child behind the vehicle.

Most drivers think they would see someone, that's what our mirrors are for right?

But 2WTK put drivers to the test with their mirrors and an orange cone, about the size of a toddler. In both the car and the truck, it took 30 to 40 feet before the drivers could see anything.

If you don’t have a back-up camera in your vehicle, but you want one, you can DIY it.

The simplest solution is to install a small wireless camera on the rear license plate area.They cost between $50 and $199 and connect to your smartphone. (Pro-tip here-- read the fine print to make sure it's compatible with your phone's operating system.)

If your vehicle already has an infotainment screen, but no rearview camera, you'll need a retrofit. Check out this 2007 truck... The screen was there...but the owner added this camera on his own.



The video quality is pretty good.

If you're not up for doing the work yourself, go to a national chain like Best Buy. Installation costs range from $99 to $130.