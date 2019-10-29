GREENSBORO, N.C. — The trick to eating these treats but not too many? Maybe it's keeping it under 100 calories. Sounds reasonable, right? Until you see what 100 calories gets you: almost a full Reese's cup and one fun size Twix bar and a pinch of another. This right here may be the scariest part of Halloween. Consumer Reports looks at the what 100 calories will get you:
Hershey's Kisses: let the foil fly, just only eat four and a half of them!
KitKat: a package and a half of the snack size.
Twix: 2 snack sized bars.
Reese's: a single Reese's peanut butter cup is 110 calories, so leave a sliver behind. (yeah, right!)
Snickers may satisfy, but for only 100 calories, you'll need to stop at one fun size and a fourth of another.
It's about the same when it comes to those Butterfingers too.
Skittles: eat the rainbow, a few times! You get 25.
Sour Skittles: 23.
Starburst: 5 chewy candies
While you're counting them out, you get 23 M&M's for 100 calories.
