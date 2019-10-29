GREENSBORO, N.C. — The trick to eating these treats but not too many? Maybe it's keeping it under 100 calories. Sounds reasonable, right? Until you see what 100 calories gets you: almost a full Reese's cup and one fun size Twix bar and a pinch of another. This right here may be the scariest part of Halloween. Consumer Reports looks at the what 100 calories will get you:

Hershey's Kisses: let the foil fly, just only eat four and a half of them!



KitKat: a package and a half of the snack size.



Twix: 2 snack sized bars.



Reese's: a single Reese's peanut butter cup is 110 calories, so leave a sliver behind. (yeah, right!)



Snickers may satisfy, but for only 100 calories, you'll need to stop at one fun size and a fourth of another.



It's about the same when it comes to those Butterfingers too.



Skittles: eat the rainbow, a few times! You get 25.

Sour Skittles: 23.

Starburst: 5 chewy candies

While you're counting them out, you get 23 M&M's for 100 calories.

EASTER CANDY AT 100 CALORIES

100 CALORIE COOKIES