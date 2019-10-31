FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — If you left your Halloween treats out, unmanned at your door, would kids just take one or two pieces? Or do you think it's more likely the first kid who saw an unmanned candy bowl would just dump it all into theirs and do the happy dance?

2 Wants To Know put up a camera to find out. The camera was on the front porch, looking down at the candy bowl.

At first, there are the kids, coming up with parents and they take one candy a piece. You expect that.

But the next group has no parents with them. One of the kids turns his back to the camera, so you can't tell if he takes more than one. But he doesn't dump the whole bowl - which you might've expected. There is still more candy to be had! All I can say is, "well done kids!"