Checking your car for flood damage | 2 Wants to Know

Hurricane Ian swept up thousands of cars across the Southeast. A bunch will soon be on a used car lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maybe you're in the market for a new used car. You're getting ready to head to a dealer and find your new way to get around.

Experts said you need to be careful. Some reports might hide flood damage.

Hurricane Ian swept cars away across the Southeast. It's likely that some of them end up on a used car lot in the next few months.

Mike Quincy, a car expert from Consumer Reports, joined 2 Wants to Know to explain how to spot a car with flood damage.

Quincy said one of the biggest giveaway is a funky smell inside. Flood damage may produce a musty odor.

When looking at buying any car, Quincy suggested giving it a thorough review. He suggested looking at the lights. If a car was submerged in flood water, there may be a waterline on the lens.

Don't be afraid to get to the hard-to-reach places, according to Quincy. He said a seat-mounting screw may reveal flood damage. If the screw has any evidence it was removed, that could be a red flag.

The edges of panels and brackets could let you know something's off. Grime shouldn't be there. It might be if the car went through a flood.

It's also a good time to review fall car maintenance. Quincy provided a few easy things to do.