Finding the right mechanic: Experts answers your questions | 2 Wants to Know

Consumer Reports' Mike Quincy explains how you can vet mechanics and pick the right one.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how times you've gotten your oil changed or gotten repairs done, you probably still have questions.

How do you know what a fair price? How do you find a mechanic you can trust?

To answer those questions and more, Consumer Reports' Mike Quincy joined 2 Wants to Know Wednesday.

Repair estimates

Quincy said start by using Consumer Reports' Car Repair Assistant. It can give you a rough estimate of what a specific repair should cost in your area. You can then compare that to what the mechanic gives you.

Quincy said you should ask for an estimate that splits labor and parts.

Quincy said don't hesitate to ask why something costs as much as it does. He said a cheap fix isn't always the best option, and a good shop may use parts covered by longer warranties.

Finding a high-quality shop

Quincy said ask around and check online reviews. Other consumers are great resources when considering giving someone your business.

Quincy recommended looking for specialty shops. Garages that specialize in your car brand will likely have better training and gear.

A quality mechanic should have certification from the National Institute for Automotive Excellence (ASE), according to Quincy. Technicians need to passed at least one of the ASE's tests and get retested every five years.

Quincy said you can also check for warranties. Garages that do quality work are more likely to stand behind their service with a guarantee of some kind.

Oil changes

Despite what you've sworn by your whole life, there's no set time interval you should change your oil. Quincy said to consult your owner's manual. It has all the information you need.

Many cars now have alert systems that can tell you when it's time to change your oil. Check your manual to see if your vehicle has that. If you get an alert it's time to change your oil, do it as soon as you can.

Oil changes aren't only determined by mileage. A lot of us have stayed home more often because of the pandemic. Your oil still needs to be kept fresh.

Oil becomes less effective as it ages. If you don't take care of it, you could shorten your engine's life.

Checking your oil level

Quincy said it's important to monitor your oil level. A Consumer Reports survey found even newer cars need to be topped off between scheduled changes.

Quincy said you should check your levels monthly and scheduled maintenance if you suspect a leak.

He said it's also important to keep an eye on your oil's color. The oil should be brown or black. If your car appears discolored, schedule a trip to your mechanic.

Synthetic Oil

Quincy said only use synthetic oil if your manufacturer tells you to do so. It's twice as expensive as normal oil.

He also suggests you consider your lifestyle prior to making the switch. If you live somewhere with very cold winters or very hot summers, Quincy said getting synthetic oil is the way to go.

