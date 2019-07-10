GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have a break from the 90° temperatures, but it's not enough.

Check this out from the National Safety Council training information.

If the temperature is 75°, which is comfortable, how hot does it get inside a car with the windows up? Your choices: 78°, 85°, 94°?

The answer is, within 10 minutes, the car heats up to 94°. On average a car rises 19° in the first 10 minutes. Your car is like a greenhouse. The trapped air continues to warm to up the car.





In fact, the temperature inside your car can go up 50° and the biggest rise happens in the first 30 minutes.

Which is why safety advocates are pushing for more than just a voluntary agreement to add technology.



For example, Hyundai's new backseat alert chimes and there’s a dash board message to check the backseat. If the driver locks the car and walks away the horn goes off and the car sends a push alert to the owner’s phone. Great. But parts of this alert are optional.

Last month automakers agreed to voluntarily make some form of backseat alert standard in cars by 2025. But safety advocates worry there's no set standard and no binding requirement



“We want to make sure this is an enforceable rule. Something that they have to be sure is the complete system, both the alert and notification, “ explains Sotjoan Claybrook.



Since 1990 kids were unintentionally left behind in nearly 60% of these cases.

Another one-in-four involved a child getting into the car on their own. Dr. David Diamond says, while the knee-jerk reaction is to blame the parent.

Most of the time, it really is a horrible mistake. “We have kind of a brain autopilot system that allows us to go from point a to point b without thinking about it. And it actually suppresses our awareness that the child is in the car.”