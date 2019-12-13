GREENSBORO, N.C. — Would you let someone track you and let you know when you’re speeding or when you approach a stop sign? A few insurance companies allow you to do that in order to get a discount. But how much can you save for the cost of privacy? Consumer Reports helped us find out.

You use a smartphone app and a tag or dongle to do it. Insurance carriers monitor acceleration, braking, cornering, speed, and phone use and give you a score. If your score indicates low-risk driving your premiums could be reduced in some cases up to 50%.

You’ll also need to watch how far your drive to get the discount. For example, State Farm considers 7,500 miles a year or less low mileage.

But if your driving suggests risky behavior you could get charged even more. Companies say they won’t share your information, but for some privacy is a concern. Experts say if you’re in an accident the information from that tracker could be used by law enforcement.

Ultimately, you'll have to make the decision for yourself.

