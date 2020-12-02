GREENSBORO, N.C. —

2 Wants To Know is protecting you and preparing you to ward off known opportunities to steal your stuff or put you at risk.



WHAT’S ON THE WINDSHIELD?

This is a common way scammers use to divert your attention. An example of this happened in Randleman at a Walmart parking lot. A woman says she found a $100 on her car, tucked under her windshield. She made a police report and sent a picture of the fake bill. It had pink symbols and some other markings on it.



Police say there's no way to tell what the person who placed the bill was going to do - but we’ve heard about this scam in other places in the past.

It can be used to get you to let your guard down.



When you're looking at your windshield, you're not looking around for the person who could be coming to steal your purse or car. It's better to get in your car, lock the door, and your sightline isn’t impeded, drive away a bit from where you are and then take it off.



GROCERY BAGS IN YOUR CAR & THE CART RETURN



When you’re unloading your bags, you might just turn your back to take your buggy back to the cart return. But experts say you need to lock your doors so no one can get inside your vehicle while you have your back turned.



YOUR PURSE & YOUR CART

When you are shopping, a lot of folks put their purse in the cart seat. Unless you strap it to your cart, it’s an opportunity for someone to snatch it while you look away to check something on the shelf. It really does happen. In fact, just this week, a woman in Greensboro was caught on surveillance video doing this very thing.