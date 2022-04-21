Check your car before hitting the road | 2 Wants to Know

Make sure your car doesn't need any maintenance before going on a road trip

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer's coming soon, and many of us will plan road trips with friends and families.

Before hitting the road, you need to make sure your car can handle the lengthy travel. To prepare you, we spoke with Consumer Reports' Mike Quincy about auto maintenance and how to check for issues.

Battery

You obviously need a functioning battery before you can go anywhere.

Quincy said you should check to ensure the terminals and cables are securely attached and have no corrosion. If your battery has removable caps, check its fluid level. He said you can top off as needed with distilled water.

Fluids

Your car has plenty of fluids it needs to run properly. Quincy said it's important to check each of them.

If you have power-steering and transmission fluid levels, check those too.

Quincy said you should schedule service ahead of any long trips to make sure you're all good.

Hoses

Quincy said there's an easy way to your hoses. He said you should squeeze them with your thumb and forefinger near clamps. That part of the hose gets weakest from wear and tear.

Your hose should not feel soft or mushy. Quincy said good hoses are firm bur bendable.

If your hose has a hardened, glassy surface, it likely has heat damage.

Quincy said to replace your hose if it's damaged.

Belts

Quincy said heat, oil and ozone can each take a toll on your belts. He said warning signs of a worn down belt include cracks, fraying, splits and signs of glazing.

Once the belt starts to break down, he said you should replace it.

Packing your car properly has an impact on your safety. Quincy warned against overloading your vehicle. He said cars with adults in each seat, without any luggage, commonly weigh close to the car's maximum capacity. Quincy recommended checking your car manual to know the limit.

Another packing trick Quincy shared is stowing the heaviest items low. He said that keeps the center of gravity low, which reduces the risk of rollovers.