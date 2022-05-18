Take care of your car: Experts explain best practices for cleaning your vehicle | 2 Wants to Know

Consumer Reports' Mike Quincy said you should never use a standard household cleaner while washing your car.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the time of year where a bunch of people find pollen coating their car when they step outside in the warning. Barring a good rain, most of us get left with a yellowish film we want to wash away.

Some people choose to go to a professional car wash business. Others choose to do it themselves. Consumer Reports' Mike Quincy said we can all wash our cars like a pro.

Cleaning 101

Quincy said you shouldn't wash your car when the body is hot. Heat speeds up the drying process, which makes it harder to clean.

Quincy also cautioned against moving the sponge in circles. He said it can create scratches called swirls marks. Quincy said your best bet is moving the sponge lengthwise.

Quincy said you should thoroughly rinse the whole body of the car to remove any loose dirt that could cause scratching. He said you can then wash by working the solution into a lather.

Product do's and don'ts

Quincy urged against using a household cleaner, like dish soap, to wash your car. Products like that aren't formulated for use on a car's paint. He suggested finding a car-wash product.

Quincy said use separate sponges for the wheels and tires. He said a mild soap and water combination should work fine.

Quincy said you should avoid using a tire dressing product. He said businesses market it as a way to add shine to them. However, they are often unnecessary and could harm your tires over time.

Time to Dry

It will require some extra effort, but Quincy said you should hand-dry your car with a chamois or towel. He said it's best to blot the water rather than dragging your towel across the paint.