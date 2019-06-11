GREENSBORO, N.C. — Carbon monoxide poisoning is the leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths in America (Centers for Disease Control).

At a minimum, industry experts recommend a CO alarm be installed on each level of the home — ideally on any level with fuel-burning appliances and outside of sleeping areas.

Additional CO alarms are recommended 5-20 feet from sources of CO such as a furnace, water heater or fireplace. Alarms can alert you to problems only after smoke or carbon monoxide reach their sensors.

Choose locations free of obstructions where the alarm will stay clean and protected from adverse environmental conditions. Do not place the unit in dead air spaces or next to a window or door.

How do I know if I am being exposed to CO?

The beginning symptoms of CO poisoning are sometimes compared to the symptoms of food poisoning. Depending on the level of CO and length of exposure, you may experience any one or more of the following symptoms:

Headache

Dizziness

Weakness and clumsiness

Nausea and vomiting

Quick, irregular heartbeat

Chest pain

Hearing loss

Blurry vision

Disorientation or confusion

Seizures



