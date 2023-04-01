Skimmers found at two NC Walmart locations: Protecting your debit, credit cards and your financial identity

Skimmers can be anywhere you swipe your card. Protect your financial identity for free.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police found one skimming device found at each of the two High Point Walmart locations this week, but really, skimming can happen any place you swipe your card.

PROTECTING YOUR DEBIT CARD

When it comes to your debit card, you need to monitor your account weekly if not daily. Gone are the days when you can look at your bank statement at the end of the month.



As an added protection, set up alerts. Your bank can text or email you an alert when debits are made. You can choose the threshold amounts and this will help you catch any purchases you didn't make.



Has your account been hacked? Contact your bank immediately and know, this is your bank account, not a credit card. It could take days or up to a week to reclaim the money and your account.

PROTECTING YOUR CREDIT CARDS

When it comes to credit cards, you should also monitor your account, and not wait until the end of the month when the bill comes in. Of course, alert your company if you notice anything suspicious.



The good news is, credit cards have another protection and it includes all of your financial identity.

WHY YOU SHOULD FREEZE YOUR CREDIT

Here's what that means:

A credit freeze is free.

It keeps the people who aren't you from opening up new credit cards or loans in your name.

You can still use all your credit cards when you do this.



You freeze your credit with all three credit bureaus.

Equifax Security Freeze

P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348//1-800-685-1111

Experian Security Freeze

P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013//1-888-397-3742

TU Protected Consumer Freeze

P.O. Box 380 Woodlyn, PA 19094//1-800-916-8800

And yes, you need to do it with all three. A freeze on one doesn’t mean an ID thief can’t try it on the other two.

SKIMMERS & EBT CARDS