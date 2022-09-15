As college graduates prepare to enter the job market, a career readiness expert answers your questions | 2 Wants to Know

It's a worker's job market right now, so ROCS Grad Staffing is helping make sure they get matched up to the right job.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We're seeing a worker's job market, the open positions are plentiful and candidates are in high demand. But how do you know which job is right for you?

Today on 2 Wants to Know, Stuart Mease, the Director of North Carolina Operations for ROCS Grad Staffing talked about what employers are looking for right now. The firm specializes in helping companies identify and hire talent with zero to five years of experience.

Types of jobs employers are looking to fill:

Those with billable skills Those that generate revenue Everything else -- and those are cost center non-revenue-generating jobs. Lots of people can perform them and as a result, the pay is lower than the other two kinds

What skills employers are looking for:

Sales

Excel

Project management

Programming languages

How ROCS Grad Staffing can help people looking for workers: