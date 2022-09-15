As college graduates prepare to enter the job market, a career readiness expert answers your questions | 2 Wants to Know

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We're seeing a worker's job market, the open positions are plentiful and candidates are in high demand. But how do you know which job is right for you?
Today on 2 Wants to Know, Stuart Mease, the Director of North Carolina Operations for ROCS Grad Staffing talked about what employers are looking for right now. The firm specializes in helping companies identify and hire talent with zero to five years of experience.
Types of jobs employers are looking to fill:
- Those with billable skills
- Those that generate revenue
- Everything else -- and those are cost center non-revenue-generating jobs. Lots of people can perform them and as a result, the pay is lower than the other two kinds
What skills employers are looking for:
- Sales
- Excel
- Project management
- Programming languages
How ROCS Grad Staffing can help people looking for workers:
- They only work with candidates
- It's a competitive/candidate market you cannot wait
- HR at small and medium size companies are doing more things than just recruiting
- Zero to five years of experience means someone else has trained them, but they're still affordable, teachable and don't have bad habits.
- Save time and money
- Extra set of eyes and ears looking
- You only pay if you hire someone