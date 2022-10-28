Caregivers, this is for you! The virtual conference on Nov 4 is free.

No matter what age you are, if you help another adult do life, this conference is for you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's estimated more than 40 million adults are caregivers in some form or fashion. From taking a loved one to doctor appointments here and there, doing their grocery shopping for them weekly or daily being responsible for their care. Whether a little to a lot, chances are, you could use a little help yourself.

The 2022 National Caregiver Symposium is for you. It's called, “I'm tired, please help”. This is a virtual conference on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. It's free.

“We all get burnt out and that's what the conference is helping to deal with, the stresses of caregiving and burnout and family dynamics and how do you talk about end-of-life issues, all of those kinds of decision making,” said Amy Goyer, Keynote speaker, and AARP National Family and Caregiving Expert.

The conference is free, but you do need to register for it. Once you register, if you find you need to cut out early, you can always go back and watch the conference on your own time.