GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is the question Consumer Reports is answering: Is it okay for babies to sleep in car seats?

I know a lot of people would say, “Yeah, that's the only time they sleep, is when you're driving around. And you know not to wake a sleeping baby!”

But if you're getting out of the car, you need to take the child out of the car seat.. Because that seat can be deadly.

Health safety experts say, “There's nothing about the car seat that is right for sleeping. If the straps aren't correct, the child's airway can be blocked and can strangle them.”

Don't miss this parents, grandparents, babysitters, daycare workers---

the sticker on the side of the car seat has a warning about children sleeping in the car seat when you're not in the car.

LOOK CLOSELY AT THE WARNING LABEL!

But it’s so common! Every parent I've known has done this-- which is why you need to spread the message around. Since I first posted this story last year, it's been shared 1.2 million times and watched 66 million times.

It's still not enough until every parent, sitter and friend knows.

