GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of May 12, our state has a little more than 15,000 cases. That’s up 301 cases in one day. But this number only tells part of the story.

Folks are questioning the uptick in cases. Some are wondering if the impact of opening up the state to Phase 1 is already having an impact.

The short answer is, no. “The reopening has only been here for a week. So, the uptick doesn't have anything to do with that, it takes 7 to 14 days after exposure before you start seeing cases,” explains Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone Health’s Chief Operating Officer. “The more likely thing is from increased testing. If in another week we see a sharp increase, it could be due to opening up and having more exposure, but right now it’s increased testing.”

WFMY

Let's look at the numbers again. Take a look at the state testing numbers. There were 202, 244 completed tests and that number is up by 6,379!

