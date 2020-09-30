Check this setting on your cash sending app now!

A High Point customer lost $450 because of this setting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back in the day when you needed money from someone, they physically had to give you the cash or a check. Now, they can just text it to you.

The technology makes it easy, and while kids and young adults probably are more comfortable with it than those of us nearing the 50-year mark, that doesn't mean the kids know how to spot a scam.

“She got a message from Cash App that says she had money to be released. It said she needed to click on the link and when she did, it said to call customer support,” said Angela Rush of High Point.

The text wasn't really from Cash App, but a scammer that used the logo.

Rush says she didn't know any of this was going on until….



“The third time her daughter sent money and it was a total of $450,” said Rush.

She called the bank, the cops, and immediately took it to Facebook to share with other parents. The big takeaway is the option on Cash App that allows anyone to contact you for money versus just your contacts.

“She had the option on her Cash App that anyone could request money. I never knew it was an option until she got scammed. She had just opened up her bank account the month before. It was a fresh bank account, saving for her first car and she got hit,” said Rush.