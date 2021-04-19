Caught on camera: Customers dine & dash

The bill was more than $100 for four people.

The National Restaurant Association estimates more than 110,000 eating and drinking establishments closed temporarily or permanently in 2020.

Imagine making it through 2020 and then customers begin dining and dashing!?!?!

Check out the security video from this San Francisco restaurant, it shows four young diners eating Korean barbecue one weekend night, and then the young women get up and leave. The last man sitting at the table asks the waiter for the check and as soon as he leaves, the diner looks around and then walks away. You can see him run across the intersection and into a waiting parked car. The tab? $150.

This was not the first time this happened to this restaurant.

In broad daylight, three girls made a run for it after eating lunch. The restaurant's co-owner says they just finished a $100 meal and skipped out on the bill.



“The dine and dash is just one thing that drives everybody up the wall, I mean there's already so much that everybody has to deal with the pandemic and having to deal with staffing issues. I mean we talk to other owners up and down the block, almost every single one of them told us they have staffing issues too,” said Alfred Lee, Co-owner of K Elements BBQ.