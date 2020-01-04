GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scientists and doctors across the globe are fighting to find a cure or a vaccine for covid-19. But something to keep in mind is that at this time, there is no cure or vaccine for the disease.

In fact, some companies are claiming that many things, including CBD oil can help boost immunity or even kill coronavirus. The National Consumer League wants you to know that that isn't true.

In a press release, the league mentions that most CBD product claims have not been tested by the FDA. In fact, some products have caused people to actually fail drug tests and companies have been sued.

The products aren't regulated by the FDA so if you're interested in learning more about the product you'll have to ask the seller for a certificate of analysis which is supposed to be independent verification of what is inside the product.



But no matter what, at this time there is no evidence that CBD oil can battle the virus. The WHO also weighed in on the use of marijuana altogether and says it does not recommend any type of smoking for covid-19 patients.

