GREENSBORO, N.C. — The magnet here is here on the air vent mount and my phone has a magnet there. And you know what happens next, right? Right.



I have tried all kinds of cell phone mounts and have thrown several of them into my backseat never to be seen again. To help you (and to help me) Consumer Reports evaluated 15 cellphone mounts in various styles.



During 2WTK we focused on three styles: suction cup windshield mount, suction cup dash mount and vent mount.



Of the 7 vent mounts, the findings showed they are easy to secure, location makes them convenient for drivers to read and reach-- but they don't work well with vents that are vertically oriented or odd-shaped.

The CR picks: MPOW vent for $9 and Beam Electronics for $13



By far any of the suction cup mounts were the Consumer Report testers favorites with mounts that were easy to secure, easy reach and read. But watch the bulky mounts that can be in the way of the windshield.

Dash-mount CR pick: MPOW C108 $15

Window mount CR pick: MPOW033 $9

Consumer Reports look at permanent dash mounts and cup holder mounts as well. You can read their findings and see all the models that were tested.