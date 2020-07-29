Is it really a Census worker at your door?

Neighbors on the Next Door App say they've been seeing folks with name tags going door to door. How to know if it really is a Census worker.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Someone is at your door? What do they want? Folks on the Next Door app are talking about it. One neighbor writes,

“I've had 3 people come to my door. All wearing a tag around their necks, wearing khakis and white shirts. They will ring the doorbell then step down to the bottom of the steps. I didn't go to the door.”

It sounds like it could be Census workers. The Census put out a FAQ sheet and on it is: Identifying A Census Taker. Included in that paragraph is Census workers will have an ID badge with a photo on it as well as a Census Bureau issued phone and possibly a logo bag.



These days, you can't trust that someone won't try to duplicate all that.

So how do you know for sure?

Census takers will ask you questions that include the name, age, race, and sex of the people living in your household.

A Census taker will never ask questions about social security numbers, banking information, or citizenship status.

This may surprise you, but Census workers are going door to door weekdays and weekends from 9 am until 9 pm. So why is the Census such a big deal they would go door to door from sun-up until sundown?



Dr. Rebecca Tippett from the NC Counts Coalition explained, “not only is it vitally important for local funds, but state and federal funds. It's also used to allocate representation in the House of Representatives and all of the district lines when it comes to state legislative districts, federal and even down to school boards, and other elections, so it’s vitally important from the power and money standpoint.”