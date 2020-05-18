GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the many obstacles facing Census takers whenever the survey comes around. People are afraid that the information they provide could be used against them. But the people behind the Census say they're not asking anything that can get you in trouble.

So what does the Census ask? According to the 2020 Census website, They start by asking how many people are living in each address. After that, they ask a series of demographic questions about them like sex, age, relationship race, and name. The Census also asks about what kind of home it is and if it's rented or owned.

That information is used to produce statistics that will help direct where federal funds for schools, roads, and other public services need to go. And yes, the questions that they ask are legal. In fact, the Census is mandated by the constitution.

Now this year's Census is a little different for obvious reasons because of the pandemic. But not filling out the Census will not impact your eligibility for any government benefits, which includes your stimulus payment. But you're going to want to fill it out anyway to benefit you and your community in the long run.

It doesn't take very long to fill out. So if you're ready to fill it out, click here.

