We get a lot of questions about the 2020 Census. The questionnaire asks a lot of personal questions, so let’s break it down.

The census can ask for your information in three different ways: by phone, online or through the mail. They’ll ask you basic questions.

The information you fill out through the census is safe and only used for the purpose of counting.

The census will not ask you for your social security number, your political affiliation or any information related to your bank account.

If you’re filling something out online and are asked for money, or you’re asked a question like “what is your mother’s maiden name,” that’s a scam and you should report it.

"We're warning people because no one knows what type of questions the census is going to ask,” said Dick Eppstein of the Better Business Bureau. “But the important thing to remember is these are the questions they will not ask."

You might get a face to face visit from a census bureau worker. They will have an official bag, a letter from the Bureau and their supervisor’s contact information if you want to confirm.

Also, the census is free. If anyone asks for money, your financial information or gift cards, it’s not the census. It’s a scam.