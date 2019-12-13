Centurylink has agreed to a $6 million-dollar settlement with Washington State impacts more than 650 thousand customers had small unknown fees on their bills.

Specifically, on a $1.99 internet cost recovery fee. The Washington State Attorney General says the fee was added to the advertised cost.

In the investigation, the A.G. says CenturyLink offered discounts to customers to close deals but says the company did not apply them to their bills.

In response CenturyLink spokesman says "…CenturyLink has entered into a consent decree to settle disputed claims and avoid the distraction and costs of litigation. CenturyLink looks forward to continuing to serve its Washington customers consistent with the company's unifying principles of fairness, honesty, and integrity."

