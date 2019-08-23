The chances of you winning the lottery…..statistically, it’s not so great.

The chances of you asking 2 Wants To Know about lottery money going to the schools…100%.

RELATED: TRIAD MAN WINS $100K

Just as we’re heading into the final hours before back to school, a viewer emailed us and said..

wfmy

We get questions similar to this every week.

Let’s drop some little known knowledge right here: 100% of the money from the lottery does not go to our schools.

We talked to North Carolina house Majority Whip Jon Hardister and North Carolina Lottery spokesperson Robert Denton.

The education lottery money is a supplement to the general assembly's funding for education. The vast majority of education money comes from the general fund, supplied by state sales and income taxes.

The North Carolina budget last year was $24 Billion.

57% (about $13 Billion) went to public schools

$9.6 Billion of that goes to K through 12 education

Last year, the Education Lottery gave schools $670 Million.

Millions and Billions sounds like a lot of money-- and it is. But it's all split between all the public schools in the state and there's 2,557 of them.





For example, Guilford County Schools operating budget is $706 million

The money they get from the Education Lottery counts for about 4% of the budget.

Want to check to see how much YOUR school gets in lottery money?