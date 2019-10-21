GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is Charity Fraud Awareness Week. The Secretary of State is partnering with the Federal Trade Commission to make sure we're all giving to legitimate organizations safely.

They'll be using #charityfraudout2019 on social media to share information that can keep you and your money safe.

Today, they shared a checklist you can use to research a charity.

Charity Fraud Awareness Week (October 21-25) promotes wise giving tips for consumers as well as cybersecurity and data security tips for nonprofits.

Secretary Marshall urges North Carolina’s giving public to research before reaching for their wallets. “Unfortunately, fake charity scams will use our generosity against us through high pressure or emotional appeals on social media. North Carolinians can give generously, but wisely by following a few tips.” Research charities registered with the Secretary of State’s Charitable Solicitation Licensing Division by clicking here and download the Smart Donor Checklist for a handy list of suggested questions to ask any charity that calls for donations.

The FTC has also created a guide for small businesses and non-profits about the basics of cybersecurity, and also has a blog post with more information specifically for non-profits.

If you believe that you have been contacted by a fake charity, contact the Secretary of State’s Office or local authorities. You can reach their Charitable Solicitation Licensing Division at 1-888-830-4989 or file a complaint online.