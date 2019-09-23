RALEIGH, N.C. — Share Our Shoes. Thousands of people, maybe even you, gave shoes to help earthquake victims in Haiti and flood victims in Nashville. Except, the state says all those shoes weren't getting to people. Instead, they were being sold and the money pocketed.

North Carolina canceled the so-called charities license. But then, the same woman who started the shoe charity, Jennifer Pierce, started another. This time it dealt with mobile phones and contracts from AT&T. The company lost $521,000.

Unfortunately, she didn't learn her lesson," explained NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall. "She started a new charity and this was more complex than the other one."

ANOTHER WAY TO CHECK A CHARITY? CHARITY NAVIGATOR

A judge sentenced Pierce to 10 years for this charity fraud and ordered to pay back $500,000. Marshall says she doubts payments will happen.

But she does hope this will make you aware of who you're giving your money too.

HOW TO CHECK A CHARITY WITH THE STATE:

"People need to check and see if charities are appropriately registered,'' she said. “You can see how much money goes into the mission of what the charity is." Check out the status of any charity by simply plugging in the name!