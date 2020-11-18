x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

2 Wants To Know

Charlie Brown is back on your TV for free!

You can watch your favorite Charlie Brown Christmas on PBS this year.
Credit: Getty
Oct. 2 marked the 65th anniversary of the “Peanuts” comic strip and December marks the 50th anniversary of the most popular holiday TV classic of all time, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I screamed. You screamed. We all screamed for Charlie Brown and apparently, AppleTV heard us!

According to TV Insider, AppleTV and  PBS will offer the Peanuts specials we know and love without any kind of subscription. 

PBS and PBS Kids:  

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Nov. 22 at 7:30 pm 

A Charlie Brown Christmas  Dec. 13 at 7:30 pm

Of course, if you have AppleTV then you can watch both before they air on PBS.  AppleTV made all kinds of waves when it was learned it bought the rights to the It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and would only be showing it to AppleTV subscribers.  

Want to watch other holiday favorites like Rudolph & Frosty? Check out our WFMY News 2 Holiday Guide

Related Articles