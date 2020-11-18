Charlie Brown is back on your TV for free!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I screamed. You screamed. We all screamed for Charlie Brown and apparently, AppleTV heard us!
According to TV Insider, AppleTV and PBS will offer the Peanuts specials we know and love without any kind of subscription.
PBS and PBS Kids:
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Nov. 22 at 7:30 pm
A Charlie Brown Christmas Dec. 13 at 7:30 pm
Of course, if you have AppleTV then you can watch both before they air on PBS. AppleTV made all kinds of waves when it was learned it bought the rights to the It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and would only be showing it to AppleTV subscribers.
