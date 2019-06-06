GREENSBORO, N.C. — You buy your house, you live in it for years, you sell your house, chances are the house went up in price.

You buy your car, you drive it off the lot, it depreciates 20% in a minute's time! which is why your vehicle property tax is usually a tax bill that goes down every single year.

Except in this case, one of your neighbors saw his bill go up..for a 2016 vehicle. How can that be? Short answer, it was a mistake. Check out the bills sent in.

A 2016 Honda CRV was valued at $19,160 last year. But this year, the same vehicle was valued at $22,130. The real value is listed as $17,244. He called the Guilford County Property Tax Department and they fixed it and refunded his money.

But 2 Wants To Know, what is going on? The county tax department told me they don't set the rates, the State Department of Revenue does.

The North Carolina Vehicle Tax System (NCVTS) puts a value on vehicles based on how much that car sells for at registered dealers.

The value is adjusted for depreciation and that number is then givin to county tax departments. If you think your vehicle property tax is too high based on last years-- you need to appeal the cost to your county tax department.