GREENSBORO, N.C. — Apple air pods are everywhere but they're not cheap.

Up to $200 depending on the charging case you get. If you don't want to spend that kind of cash for them, Consumer Reports says they found options with either better quality or a better price.

Testers gave the JLab Audio Epic Air high marks on sound quality and 7 hours of battery life, one of the longest they reviewed. It has touch controls for volume, calling and music and comes with ear hooks. But they're still up there in price at $150.

To really cut down on the cost, JLab has audio Jbuds Air. They're about $50. They've got features similar to the more expensive line but about half the battery life.

Bose offers noise-canceling wireless headphones. The SoundSport Free Wireless has a hybrid ear-insert/earphone design. That means the earpieces seal the ear canals but don't extend into the ear as far as typical models. It's got above-average audio, 5 hours of battery life and advanced controls. But you'll pay for the quality. They run between $180 and $200.

The highest-rated model was the Samsung galaxy buds. They have 6 hours of battery life, they're water-resistant and testers say they should fit in most ears. They cost $127.

