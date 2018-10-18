You're not the only one impacted by the cold. Your car is too.

Experts say you should get your vehicle acclimated for the cold by starting under the hood with your belts and hoses.

You also want to check your windshield wipers. They can also get brittle and give your windshield a bad wipe.

Now you probably know that the tire pressure tends to drop during cold temperatures, but the perfect tire pressure for your car is closer than you think. Just open up your car door and check on the inside. This will have the manufacturer's recommended tire pressure.

