Storm surge is one of the most dangerous aspects of a storm. It's basically the sea flooding as a major storm passes over it. It can cause massive damage and drown people quickly. Here's a look at how much damage it can do.

5-7 feet can send water into homes and businesses

7-12 feet can fill the first floor of a building.

12 -15 feet can put entire homes under water

Once you hit 20-foot storm surge entire cities can be overwhelmed.

