Empty shelves strike again. What to do about children's medicine shortage...

If you can't find what you need, here's advice from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The empty store shelves strike again. If your child is feeling under the weather with the sniffles or a cough or cold, it's slim pickings for over the counter medications. The companies say they are making as much of the stuff as they can. But pharmacists add the trippledemic of covid, flu and r-s-v has led to unprecedented demand.



"We look every single day for these items we have multiple wholesalers that we purchase medications from and on a daily basis we check if they have it in stock. Usually so far, we are lucky to find like one to two bottles," said Khalil Chahine with CVS Pharmacy.

To combat part of the problem, the government released reserves of Tamiflu. And to prevent stockpiling, CVS, Target and Walgreens are now restricting purchases of over-the-counter children's medicine. Still it's tough.

Mom Meghann Schoenherr had almost their whole neighborhood helping find meds for her daughter.

"I had myself looking, my husband's checking and we had our pastor looking, both my parents, my siblings, //nobody could find anything!" she said.

If you can't find what you need, know the American Academy of Pediatrics says mild to moderate symptoms are not cause for alarm.

"I would say don't panic. You know, this is not going to lead to any kind of a complication with your child," said Dr. Sean O'Leary. "These are medicines simply to make your child more comfortable"

In most cases doctors say a lukewarm bath will help. And worst comes to worst, Walgreens says they "have other products with the same FDA-approved active ingredients" in adult form. Just ask the pharmacists for help figuring out the right dosing.

"Usually once kids get over 100 and 120 pounds, that's going to match up with an adult dose," Dr. O'Leary said. "You just want to make sure you're not overdosing your child with these medicines."