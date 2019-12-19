GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you think of re-gifting you think of weird things that nobody likes and maybe even a lack of thought.

But that's not what it looks like these days. There's a growing trend of people looking for secondhand gifts and major brands are starting to notice.



Brands like REI and Patagonia have started selling their own returns on websites like REI's good&used or Patagonia's Worn Wear site.

Both companies use the Yerdle platform to move their slightly used products. Andy Ruben created Yerdle after noticing that the secondary clothing market was growing more than 20 times faster than the primary one.

"These are beautiful items, they're made to be worn. This should be out on the town, not sitting in a closet, right?" Ruben told CBS' Janet Shamlian while holding a fleece in his San Francisco warehouse.



A new study by Accenture found that 48% of people surveyed considered giving a used item. 56% of people say they'd welcome one.

Be aware that secondhand shopping doesn't necessarily mean inexpensive. There are luxury resellers like 'The Real Real.' The site sells pre-owned handbags for up to $40,000.

