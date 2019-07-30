The old church directory. It used to be a tool for parishoners to connect with and support each other.

But in this day, you shouldn't be surprised to hear scammers are using that directory to scam people.The Feds says it's happening nationwide.

They say criminals are contacting people and posing as religious leaders.

Then they ask for gift card donations to bogus causes.

They've scammed people out of nearly $2 million in the last 5 years. The red flag here - money in gift card form. It doesn't matter if they say they're a pastor or the president.

If they reach out to you by text or email, just call the person to make sure they're who they say they are.