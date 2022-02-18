The best way to clean your stovetop: a razor and a Ziploc bag

Consumer Reports says the razor works on a smooth top range while dirty grates in a bag with ammonia works best.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your stovetop is one of the hardest working appliances in your kitchen. And while it's just going to get dirty again, you need to continuously keep it clean.

"Over time, leaving spills on your range can start to affect performance. On a gas range, it can clog the burners, which makes them tough to light and produces uneven flames in some cases," said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

And on glass-smooth tops, sugar-based spills, like chocolate or tomato sauce, that sit too long can damage the surface.

The cleaning pros at CR have a simple, yet helpful, tip—hot, soapy water is your friend.

For gas ranges, you can use dish soap and water as your solution to clean everything from surfaces to grates to burner covers. Just remove, soak, and scrub.

If the grates and covers are really rough, slip them into a plastic bag or another sealable container, along with ¼ cup of ammonia, which will break down the stains and make the grates easier to clean.

Sometimes burner ports can get clogged, so clean them with a paper clip or a safety pin. Don’t use wooden toothpicks or other materials that can break inside the ports.

"You also want to avoid using steel wool or abrasive cleaners on a cooktop, and that’s especially true for glass cooktops. Instead, use a soft sponge or a wet paper towel to wipe away spills and stains," said Hope.

To remove heavy, burned-on residue on smooth tops, use a razor blade or a glass scraper made for this purpose. Carefully hold the blade at a 45-degree angle to avoid scratching the smooth top.

Finally, don’t forget your cooktop’s controls. Many of them can be removed and cleaned with hot, soapy water.