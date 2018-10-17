There are a lot of myths out there when it comes to vaccinations. That's why we're separating fact from fiction.

The most common claim: vaccinations cause autism.

That's a myth.

Not only has that theory been proven wrong, but there has never been any scientific data to support the claim.

Then there's the thought that a vaccination, like the flu shot, can give you the flu.

That's not true either.

The flu shot cannot cause the flu. However, it can spark mild flu-like symptoms but that only means the shot is working.

Have you heard that if vaccinations stop, diseases will return?

That's true.

The World Health Organization said when vaccinations stop, diseases that have become uncommon can come back and quickly spread.

