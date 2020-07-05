GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just because the state is reopening and more retailers will be welcoming you in, doesn’t mean it will be shopping as usual.

DRESSING ROOMS. OPEN OR CLOSED?

As of right now, Target and Walmart in our area have their dressing rooms closed. Belk stores are also temporarily closing fitting rooms.



But Macy's told 2WTK stores have a selection of fitting rooms open throughout stores, which complies with social distancing guidelines.

Although stores will be temporarily suspending the dress shirt fitting service.



Whether you try it on in the store or at home, you could still be trying on clothes and returning them-- or putting them back on the rack for someone else to then try on.

HOW WILL STORES HANDLE TRIED-ON CLOTHES AND RETURNS?

Macy's says returned merchandise in salable condition and fitting room merchandise will be held aside in a segregated return collection depot before being returned to the sales floor.

Belk's new policy is to put consolidated returns to one location and quarantine returned products for 72 hours.(SIDENOTE: Belk stores in NC open Monday, May 11)



Target places returned clothing items in quarantine for three days before placing them back on the sales floor.



Walmart is getting back to us on their clothing apparel return policy.

SHOULD YOU WASH YOUR CLOTHES BEFORE WEARING?

One more note, even before coronavirus, experts would tell you to wash your new clothes before you wear them. There's all kinds of chemicals and dyes in new clothes not to mention the regular germs of others.