Second Harvest Food Bank's Culinary training program now offers Barista classes

The 3-week training program is new for Second Harvest Food Bank's Providence Culinary Program.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — You know Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC, they've been feeding our community since 1982. WFMY News 2 partners with them often for food drives.

But did you know Second Harvest Food Bank has a culinary training program called Providence? Their catering is the second largest company in Forsyth County.



Now, they're offering Barista classes as a way to not only employ folks in the food industry but for the love of coffee.

"Maybe you bought a nice expresso machine at home. You can come in and commit to this 3-week course and learn how to use it properly," Daryl Pubanz, Director of Culinary Education, Providence Programs

The class covers the mechanics of the different machines, education about coffee, and proficiency in making specialty drinks. The Barista program is the newest addition to the job-ready culinary program Providence has provided for almost 20 years now.

"It was our mission when we started this to offer folks a second chance, mainly for folks coming out of the penal system to reintegrate them into life and get skills and get a job. If you're interested in food, which most of our students are, to achieve a dream and work your way up the ladder, own a business, become an executive chef somewhere," said Pubanz.