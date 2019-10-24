What does fall taste like? It's some kind of pumpkin, mocha, swirl, cinnamon concoction. You know it's sweet--- but how much sugar is in your fave fall drink?

Business Insider counted. Really. The Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is 31 grams of sugar in a Grande size. Keep in mind, a can of Coke Is about 39 grams of sugar.

The Dunkin Pumpkin Swirl Iced Cappuccino is 30 grams of sugar in a 16-ounce drink.

Sweet, but not horrible, right? Not all 16-ounce drinks are created equal. In fact, you could double your recommended sugar allowance in just one small drink!

The Dunkin Pumpkin Swirl Frozen Coffee has 99 grams of sugar (that's the small size)! The FDA recommends consuming no more than about 51 grams of sugar in a day.

That's one and a half sodas or 50 peanut M&M's. So--maybe it's more than just the leaves of why we call it Fall. That sugar crash will get you all season! Check out the Business Insider for more sugar counts of fall faves.

