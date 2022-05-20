College Grads & the job market

National Association of Colleges and Employers says the group's recent survey found employers plan to hire 31.6% more new college graduates this year than last year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — College graduations are taking place across the country. Many students leaving school are having no problem joining the workforce.

Abigail Edwards' degree from North Carolina State University already helped her land a teaching job. "It's super high demand for teachers now, so makes it easier on us to figure out a job, which is nice," she says.

It's not just teachers, employers across the economic spectrum need workers. The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows there were 11.5 million job openings in March, the highest number ever recorded.

Darnell Neville, a Middle Georgia State University graduate, actually lined up a position as his final year of school was starting. "The job I'm at now I got back in September," he says.

Mary Gatta with the National Association of Colleges and Employers says the group's recent survey found employers plan to hire 31.6% more, new college graduates, this year than last year. "We continue to see salaries rising," she adds.

The average starting salary for a business degree is $60,695, up 3.1% from last year, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers. The average engineering starting salaries have increased 4% to 73,922, and computer sciences saw a 5.2% jump to $75,900.

"There's a lot of demand right now," says University of Alabama graduate Peyton Dyer who received a degree in finance and real estate. He says he feels confident about his prospects. "With the market being like it is right now with real estate, I don't think there's a lot to be concerned with job-wise."

The National Association of Colleges and Employers also found that 18% of new jobs are fully remote, 40% are a hybrid model, and 42% are fully in person.