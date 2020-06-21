Officials are honoring a woman who laid the foundation to ending segregation on public transportation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The COMET bus system in reserving a seat on all 85 of the buses in its fleet on Monday, June 22, in honor of Sarah Mae Flemming.

Sixty-six years ago, Sarah Mae Flemming, a Black woman, took a seat on a Columbia bus operated by SCE&G. The bus driver took exception as to where Flemming was sitting as a white woman had just gotten up from the same seat when she exited the bus.

As Flemming tried to exit from the front of the bus at the next stop, the bus driver punched her and directed her to exit at the rear door.

This was in June 1954, one month after the US Supreme Court settled the case of Brown vs The Board of Education deciding that separate-but-equal schools were unconstitutional.

South Carolina Civil Rights activist and state secretary for the SC NAACP Modjeska Monteith Simkins heard about Flemming’s incident and hired attorney Phillip Wittenberg to sue SCE&G in federal court on the basis her 14th amendment rights had been violated and asked for $25,000 in damages.

Flemming’s case lasted three years and went through dismissals, appeals, and two trials. Although she was never granted an award for damages, Flemming’s case laid the groundwork for Rosa Park’s successful suit in 1956.